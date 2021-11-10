Healthcare Pros
2021 Richmond Marathon Forecast

LOOKING GOOD as of our Wednesday midday update
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Serious runners are always looking for a “Goldilocks” forecast.

When it’s too warm, you burn energy trying to cool off. It’s hard to get your personal best in a distance race if it’s warm/hot. That’s one of the reasons the Richmond Marathon is in November.

Our typical highs are in the low 60s and our typical lows around in the low 40s.

Although it’s going to be a little chilly for people cheering/volunteering/working, our forecast high in the mid-50s means fast times will be possible. There’s a SLIGHT Shower chance but odds are it’ll be a dry day.

Winds look to be relatively light from the South around sunrise, then picking up to around 10mph then switching to be from the North late morning or midday.

Good luck!

