Virginia Tech Cadet Corp student facing child pornography charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A student that is with the Virginia Tech Cadet Corp has been charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography.

Eric W. Augustine, 20, has been indicted and released on a $10,000 bond.

According to Virginia Tech, Augustine was arrested on campus by the Virginia Tech Police Department.

As part of the investigation, his dorm room was searched by police.

His next scheduled court appearance is tentatively December 1 in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

