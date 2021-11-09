‘Virginia Is Open For Business’ hiring event to be held virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A virtual hiring event called, ‘Virginia Is Open For Business’ will be held this afternoon.

Attendees can check out a variety of positions the state government will be offering. One of those employers is the DMV.

Those who wish to attend must register in advance. To register, click here.

The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

