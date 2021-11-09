University of Richmond relaxes some mask policies due to positive trends on campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced the university will be relaxing some of its mask policies due to the positive trends in COVID-19 data in the local community and on campus.

Exemptions will include:

Residence Halls - Students are not required to wear masks in their residence hall room or residence hall common areas.

Weinstein Center For Recreation (WCR) - Vaccinated students, faculty and staff are not required to wear masks while exercising in the WCR, although masks are required upon entry, exit and while traversing WCR.

Working/Studying Alone - Those who are working or studying in closed rooms or isolated areas of campus buildings are not required to wear masks when others are present. However masks must be worn as soon as someone comes into the room or area.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.