United Methodist Family Services holds local artist meet & greet

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), a Richmond foster care service, is holding a meet and greet featuring a local artist who made a new sculpture for the organization.

Kevin Orlosky was recruited by UMFS to create a concept piece at the entrance of their campus to let families and visitors know they have arrived.

“The sculpture uses the unique words of youth, staff and community partners as symbolic pillars that hold up the foundation, supporting UMFS’ mission as unwavering champions for children, teens and families,” the organization said.

On Nov. 9, UMFS will celebrate with a sign dedication ceremony from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m on their campus located at 3900 West Broad Street.

Apple cider donuts will be provided by the First Watch donut truck. During the ceremony, University of Richmond nonprofit studies professor Nancy Toscano, UMFS CEO, and Orlosky will be speaking.

