Tuesday forecast: Sunny and warm

“Best Weather Day of the Week” plus a drying weekend forecast
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather for the next few days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain.

Tuesday: “Best Weather Day of the Week” Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving at night. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Rain around 1/2 inch. Higher amounts in the mountains, lower toward the bay. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Temperature drops off quickly during the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. A NW Breeze 10 ,mph with gusts to 20mph

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

