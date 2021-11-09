Tuesday forecast: Sunny and warm
“Best Weather Day of the Week” plus a drying weekend forecast
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather for the next few days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain.
Tuesday: “Best Weather Day of the Week” Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 50, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving at night. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Rain around 1/2 inch. Higher amounts in the mountains, lower toward the bay. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Temperature drops off quickly during the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. A NW Breeze 10 ,mph with gusts to 20mph
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
