Street closures announced ahead of Richmond Marathon

Police say vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of the Richmond Marathon on Nov. 13, multiple roads and thoroughfares will be closed.

Richmond Police says there will be several no parking areas that will go into effect starting at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 11. Some closures will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday - roads may re-open sooner depending on the circumstances.

Road closures and modifications will go into effect starting 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 11
Police advise drivers that vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Here are the following streets that will be closed or modified for the marathon:

Thursday / November 11th

· N. 6th Street between E. Broad & Grace Street (8:00 AM-5:00 PM)

Friday / November 12th

· N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Grace Street (Friday 9:00 AM. - Saturday, November 13th, 12:00 PM.)

· Tredegar Street between S. 7th Street and Brown’s Island / 2nd Street Connector (Friday 10:00 AM. – Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 PM.)

· S. 5th Street between Bragg & Tredegar Street (Friday 10:00 AM- Saturday, November 13th, 5:00 PM.)

· S. 5th Street between Byrd & Bragg Street (Friday 5:00 PM –Saturday, November 13th, 6:00 PM.)

Saturday / November 13th

· Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street Connector (3:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

· Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N.10th Street (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Ave (4:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

· N. Mulberry St. between W. Broad and Grace Street (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· N. 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Street (4:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

· Cowardin Ave (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Ave and Lee Bridge (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

· Longview Dr. between Scottview and Wallowa Drive (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Huguenot Rd. between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Windsorview Dr. between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Ave. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Riverside Dr. between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· River/Cary St. Rd. between Maple/Libbie Ave and Three Chopt Rd. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Lee Bridge (2 /Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Ave. (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)

· Brook Rd. (Southbound Side) between Fauquier Ave and N. Lombardy St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Fauquier Ave (North/Southbound Sides) between Crestwood Rd. and Brook Road (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Westmoreland Street between Monument Ave and Grove Ave (4:00 AM -10:00 AM)

· Forest Hill Ave (Westbound Side) between Windsorview Dr. and Semmes Ave (4:00 AM- 1:00 PM)

· Pope Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Crestwood Rd. (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)

· Scottview Dr. between Riverside Dr. and Longview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Belvidere (1 / Southbound Lane) between Lee Bridge and W. Main Street (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

· Wallowa Rd. between Longview Dr. and Windsorview Dr. (4:00 AM- 12:00 PM)

· Grove Ave (Westbound Side) Westmoreland Ave and Maple St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Monument Ave (Westbound Side) between N. Mulberry Ave and Chantilly St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Semmes Ave (Westbound Side) between Cowardin Ave and Forest Hill Ave/Roanoke Ave. (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)

· Bellevue Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Bryan Park (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· N. Lombardy St. between Brook Rd. and W. Grace Street (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Brookland Parkway (Both Sides) between Hermitage Rd. and Loxley Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· E. Franklin St. between N. 2nd and N. 6th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Grace Street between N. Allen Ave and N. 4th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· W. Grace St. between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. Allen Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)

· W. Main St. between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)

· 5th Street between E. Grace and Byrd Street (4:00 AM-5:00 PM.)

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound Side) between W. Cary St. and Hermitage Rd. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound Side) between W. Broad St. and Monument Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)

· Crestwood Rd. between Pope Ave and Fauquier Ave (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Maple Ave between Grove Ave and River/Cary St. Rd. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

