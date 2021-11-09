Healthcare Pros
RPD Chief Smith to hold press conference about preventing sudden death in children

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be holding a press conference about raising awareness on preventing sudden death in children.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be holding a press conference about raising awareness on preventing sudden death in children.

Chief Smith and a medical expert from VCU will discuss the dangers of co-sleeping and the dangers of keeping drugs around children.

The press conference will take place on Nov. 9 at Park 365 on Saunders Avenue at 1 p.m.

