Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond’s Mayor, Superintendent disagree with COVID-19 vaccine mandate reversal

Now the superintendent is notifying staff about the policy change so those still on the fence...
Now the superintendent is notifying staff about the policy change so those still on the fence about the vaccine don’t have to worry any more, but Jason Kamras does not agree with the decision.(cleared)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s another exchange of words between Richmond’s Mayor and the Richmond School Board. This time over the board’s decision to undo a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“We do not think that it’s a school district’s place to be taking teacher pay and or terminating persons particularly now when we are the middle of this staffing crisis,” said Jonathan Young, Richmond School Board.

Monday night, the school board removed disciplinary action from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school staff. It was similar to the one enacted by Mayor Levar Stoney for all city staff under his control.

“You cannot enact a public health mandate and then tear out the teeth of said mandate. It’s essentially the school board now asking for 29 individuals out of roughly 3,000, pretty please get the vaccine,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

School board members said the change was due to more than two dozen recent resignations.

“It made zero sense to when we are enduring this staffing crisis to prompt so many of our teachers to have to leave the district we now have 100 teacher vacancies,” said Young.

Even though he voted for the reversal, school board member Jonathan Young says everyone should get a vaccine, adding he has his.

“I don’t like the idea that my own children let alone anyone else’s children will potentially going to school with staff that are not vaccinated,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.

Now the superintendent is notifying staff about the policy change so those still on the fence about the vaccine don’t have to worry any more, but Kamras does not agree with the decision.

If those who resigned want to come back, Kamras says they can.

“I can’t promise anyone that their exact positions will still be available and so they would have to understand it’s not as simple as saying yes I’d like to come back but we would welcome anyone back,” said Kamras.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive, IRS fixes issue
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
illuminate Light show at Meadow Event Park
Illuminate Light Show’s eighth season kicks off Friday
Dennis “DJ” Gifford gets to claim his reward from the Platinum Jackpot, one of the dozens of...
‘I’m ready to do a backflip’: Ashland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game