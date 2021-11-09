Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting