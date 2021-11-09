News to Know for Nov. 9: RPS vaccine mandate; Hanover transgender policies; Best weather day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!

Sunny & Warm

Gorgeous weather for the next few days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain.

“Best Weather Day of the Week” Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Water Main Break

Students at Brunswick High School will be learning from home due to a water main break. The water main break is only impacting the high school.

Teachers will post all assignments online.

Meals will be available for pick-up from the high school cafeteria, but you must reserve your meal by 8:30 a.m. this morning. To reserve your meal, click here.

Vaccine Mandate At RPS

After several Richmond teachers began stepping down, the district decided to change course on its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

RPS is now changing course on its brand new Covid-19 vaccine policy after finding out dozens of school staff were willing to step down if forced to get a shot. The board initially voted to require vaccines for all school staff. Those who failed to comply saw their pay docked.

Leaders say now is not the time to lose staff because student performance seems to be going in the wrong direction. New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student achievement.

New data shows only 3% of 3rd graders are on grade level when it comes to math. Some school administrators say it shows learning at home took a toll on Richmond students.

When students were tested during the first couple of weeks of school, only 4% of 8th graders were on grade level for math. Only 18% of 3rd graders are considered to be proficient in reading.

Hopewell Vaccine Clinic

The Crater Health District will be holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 at Hopewell High School.

This event will offer COVID vaccinations for all ages 5 and older as well as COVID boosters and flu shots.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hopewell High School located at 400 South Mesa Drive.

Hopewell’s Graduation Rate

Hopewell City Public Schools say the district’s on-time graduation rate improved to 85%.

The school district said at first the graduation rate was ‘reported incorrectly’ as the lowest in Virginia for the class of 2021.

Both graduating classes had to deal with significant learning disruptions because of the pandemic.

Hopewell schools’ developed a comprehensive and targeted plan to continue improving the graduation rate, which includes contacting parents of students who are struggling with attendance to offer support.

Hanover Vote On Transgender Policies

School leaders in Hanover are set to vote on new transgender policies.

The school board still hasn’t adopted a policy to be more inclusive of transgender students, despite the state requiring it to be implemented before this school year.

According to agenda documents, the proposed policy change would allow for students to use the restroom and locker room that aligns with their expressed gender identity.

The meeting will be held on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Mail-Carrier Robbed

Chesterfield police and postal inspectors are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery of a mailman in Chesterfield.

The incident took place near the 4200 block of Lamplighter Court around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The suspects are described as two black men, around 18-21 years old, with slim builds and around 6′0″ tall. According to police, the suspects were wearing black, thin puffy jackets and light-colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.

RPD Press Conference

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be holding a press conference about raising awareness on preventing sudden death in children.

Chief Smith and a medical expert from VCU will discuss the dangers of co-sleeping and the dangers of keeping drugs around children.

The press conference will take place on Nov. 9 at Park 365 on Saunders Avenue at 1 p.m.

Job Fairs

A virtual hiring event called, ‘Virginia Is Open For Business’ will be held this afternoon.

Attendees can check out a variety of positions the state government will be offering. Those who wish to attend must register in advance. To register, click here.

The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair. The job fair will take place at the Twin Hickory Area Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school district wants to hire bus drivers, school nutrition staff members and temporary instructional assistants.

Final Thought

Make today so awesome, yesterday gets jealous - Anonymous

