Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man killed in officer-involved shooting over the weekend identified

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following a crash over the weekend on I-64.

Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, of the Tidewater area was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

The officer was not injured and is on administrative leave while the investigation is being completed.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

(File Photo)
Hanover sheriff’s office warns of scam caller posing as law enforcement
Ordaz training for Richmond Marathon
Man runs nearly 50 miles for “Richmond Challenge”
Police say vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Street closures announced ahead of Richmond Marathon
Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive, IRS fixes issue