Man killed in officer-involved shooting over the weekend identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following a crash over the weekend on I-64.

Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, of the Tidewater area was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, around 6:30 PM, Henrico Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-64, east of I-295 in Henrico County’s east end. Callers reported a vehicle had rolled over several times. A Henrico Ofc responded to the scene to investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/B9DE2sGOMk — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 7, 2021

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

The officer was not injured and is on administrative leave while the investigation is being completed.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

