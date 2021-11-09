‘I’m ready to do a backflip’: Ashland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An Ashland man wins the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch-off, and is now one million dollars richer.

Dennis “DJ” Gifford gets to claim his reward from the Platinum Jackpot, one of the dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1,000,000.

“I’m 250 pounds, but I’m ready to do a backflip,” said Gifford. “It feels amazing. I can’t calm down!”

Gifford bought his winning ticket at Euro Market off of South Washington Highway in Ashland. He said the winning ticket was one of three tickets he had bought that day.

“I about had a heart attack where I stood!” said Gifford.

The odds of winning the top prize are one in over 1.6 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.9 million.

