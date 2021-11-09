Healthcare Pros
Illuminate Light Show’s eighth season kicks off Friday

Free admission for the show’s first week for military, police, firefighters and EMS personnel
illuminate Light show at Meadow Event Park
illuminate Light show at Meadow Event Park((Source: NBC12))
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia’s largest and longest-running Christmas lights and music show starts this Friday at Meadow Event Park.

Illuminate Light Show begins their eighth season by showing appreciation to military and frontline workers. Free admission for the show is offered to all military, police, firefighters, EMS workers and their carloads from Nov. 12-18.

The show is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light shows with over 2.5 million LED lights displayed throughout a 2.5-mile route all fully synchronized to Christmas music played through car stereos.

Santa’s Village will also return this season, guests can find food and games including bounce houses and spider jumps and, of course, Santa himself will be there until Dec. 23.

Illuminate Light Show has also partnered with Mason’s Toy Box for the third consecutive season to help spread “Christmas cheer” to hospitalized children. Every Monday-Wednesday until Dec. 15 Illuminate will give $5 off admission to anyone who donates at least one new, unwrapped toy. Donations for teens and babies are most in need.

Tickets can be purchased here or upon arrival at 13191 Dawn Blvd.

