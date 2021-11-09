Hopewell on-time graduation rate improved to 85%

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools say the district’s on-time graduation rate improved to 85%. The school district said at first the graduation rate was ‘reported incorrectly’ as the lowest in Virginia for the class of 2021.

Both graduating classes had to deal with significant learning disruptions because of the pandemic.

Hopewell schools’ developed a comprehensive and targeted plan to continue improving the graduation rate, which includes contacting parents of students who are struggling with attendance to offer support.

