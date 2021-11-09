Healthcare Pros
Henrico schools’ to host hiring event at Twin Hickory Area Library

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair.

The job fair will take place at the Twin Hickory Area Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school district wants to hire bus drivers, school nutrition staff members and temporary instructional assistants.

