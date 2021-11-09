Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police Chief visits facility kicking off partnership offering training sessions to inmates

The 6-month curriculum will offer inmates at Henrico jail a special course through zoom.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Today, The Henrico County Police Chief toured a facility to kick off their new partnership that would impact inmates in Henrico County jails

Police Chief Eric English toured the “Chubb Buzz” facility to jumpstart the collaboration.

The 6-month curriculum would offer inmates a special course through Zoom. Some areas the course would focus on include vocational training, therapeutic treatment, financial training, and computer repair.

Elizabeth Charity, founder of Youth Corporation says the course brings healing and transformation to the incarceration community.

“I want them to be able to know what they got on the inside of them that they got creation on the inside of them,” Charity said. “They can be a better person. I want them to know that they do not have to sell drugs, that they can become an entrepreneur.”

The training sessions would be provided by college students, businesses, professionals, and colleges and universities.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

