Heavy smoke damages Petersburg paper company

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday(City of Petersburg)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Fire-Rescue responded to reports of heavy smoke at a paper plant on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at International Paper on Wells Road around 6 a.m. The heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the plant. The fire was contained to a processing machine and ductwork that had filled the plant with smoke.

All staff evacuated the building and fire-rescue crews were taken to the machine to quickly extinguish the fire. The plant was ventilated to clear the smoke.

There are no reported injuries.

