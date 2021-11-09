Heavy smoke damages Petersburg paper company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Fire-Rescue responded to reports of heavy smoke at a paper plant on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at International Paper on Wells Road around 6 a.m. The heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the plant. The fire was contained to a processing machine and ductwork that had filled the plant with smoke.

All staff evacuated the building and fire-rescue crews were taken to the machine to quickly extinguish the fire. The plant was ventilated to clear the smoke.

There are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.