Hanover sheriff’s office warns of scam caller posing as law enforcement

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a person falsely representing themselves as local law enforcement in an effort to scam individuals into paying “fines.”

The scammer calls pretending that they are either Sgt. Tim Simpson, Sgt. Patrick Lamb or a member of other law enforcement jurisdictions.

The caller will tell potential victims that they have missed court and there is a warrant out for their arrest, to clear the warrant they will have to pay a certain amount of cash for a fine.

In some cases, the scammer will try to get potential victims to purchase multiple gift cards from different retail stores and advise them to call back and read the numbers off of the card.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no member of law enforcement will ever call demanding payment as the result of a warrant.

Victims who have lost money due to this scam should call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

