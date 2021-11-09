Healthcare Pros
Hanover school leaders set to vote on transgender policies

Hanover County residents addresses school board during packed special school board meeting on the school system's transgender policy.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover are set to vote on new transgender policies.

The school board still hasn’t adopted a policy to be more inclusive of transgender students, despite the state requiring it to be implemented before this school year.

According to agenda documents, the proposed policy change would allow for students to use the restroom and locker room that aligns with their expressed gender identity.

The meeting will be held on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

