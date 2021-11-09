Healthcare Pros
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

