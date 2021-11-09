Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified

Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony eluding.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver who hit a Virginia State Police trooper and a motorcyclist following a police pursuit has been identified.

Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield, Va. has been identified as the driver of the Audi and is now being charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony eluding.

A Virginia State Police trooper observed a vehicle matching the description reported to have...
A Virginia State Police trooper observed a vehicle matching the description reported to have been involved in a hit and run.(Virginia State Police)

Police say shortly after noon, a trooper observed a vehicle matching the description reported to have been involved in a hit and run on I-95 south at the 84A interchange. After the vehicle did not stop, it continued partially in the right lane and right shoulder.

Then, the vehicle crossed the left lanes and entered the crossover on I-295 at the 43A mile marker where it struck a trooper’s patrol car that was patrolling the area. The vehicle failed to stop and entered the I-295 43A ramp to I-95 north.

Once on I-95, the vehicle then struck a motorcycle in the rear. The motorcycle was able to maintain control of the vehicle, and exited I-95 at Lewistown Road with the Audi, and continued to follow it.

Once a trooper made contact with the Audi in an attempt to in the pursuit, the vehicle ran off the road to the right. Police say, the individual exited the vehicle on his own, but did not comply with the commands of the officer on the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive, IRS fixes issue
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving
The DWR says deer are more active in the fall due to breeding season.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources reminds drivers to slow down for deer this fall
The Wayne Dean dojo in Petersburg is more than just a place to learn karate and self-defense.
Petersburg dojo goes above and beyond for their students
Richmond’s Mayor, Superintendent disagree with COVID-19 vaccine mandate reversal
Richmond’s Mayor, Superintendent disagree with COVID-19 vaccine mandate reversal