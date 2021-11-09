Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver who hit a Virginia State Police trooper and a motorcyclist following a police pursuit has been identified.

Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield, Va. has been identified as the driver of the Audi and is now being charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony eluding.

A Virginia State Police trooper observed a vehicle matching the description reported to have been involved in a hit and run. (Virginia State Police)

Police say shortly after noon, a trooper observed a vehicle matching the description reported to have been involved in a hit and run on I-95 south at the 84A interchange. After the vehicle did not stop, it continued partially in the right lane and right shoulder.

Then, the vehicle crossed the left lanes and entered the crossover on I-295 at the 43A mile marker where it struck a trooper’s patrol car that was patrolling the area. The vehicle failed to stop and entered the I-295 43A ramp to I-95 north.

Once on I-95, the vehicle then struck a motorcycle in the rear. The motorcycle was able to maintain control of the vehicle, and exited I-95 at Lewistown Road with the Audi, and continued to follow it.

Once a trooper made contact with the Audi in an attempt to in the pursuit, the vehicle ran off the road to the right. Police say, the individual exited the vehicle on his own, but did not comply with the commands of the officer on the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

