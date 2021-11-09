Healthcare Pros
City’s online portal will be down for system update later this week

During this time, users will not have access to the permitting portal.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond’s online permitting portal will be down for a system update.

During this time, users will not have access to the permitting portal from Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. through Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

The update will impact all portal operations including:

  • Submitting permit requests
  • Pulling existing permits
  • Paying invoices
  • Scheduling inspections

For more information, click here or call (804)-646-4169.

