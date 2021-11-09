City’s online portal will be down for system update later this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond’s online permitting portal will be down for a system update.

During this time, users will not have access to the permitting portal from Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. through Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

The update will impact all portal operations including:

Submitting permit requests

Pulling existing permits

Paying invoices

Scheduling inspections

For more information, click here or call (804)-646-4169.

