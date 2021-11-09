Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield school leaders to provide updates during meetings

(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school leaders will be giving updates on several topics that impact the community during a board meeting today.

Leaders will get an update during their work session at 4 p.m. on filling bus driver vacancies as well as an update on the construction of Falling Creek Middle School and 360 West.

During the public meeting at 6:30 p.m., leaders are set to vote on the school calendars for the next few years and redistricting for the new Moseley Elementary School, which would impact Grange Hall, Winterpock and Woolridge Elementary Schools.

