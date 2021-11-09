Chesterfield man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Suffolk Police Department says a Chesterfield County man has been arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving a juvenile female.

Police arrested Robert Barry Hairston Friday, 39 on Nov. 6 on the following charges:

Abduction of Person With Intent to Defile

Aggravated Sexual Battery Victim; Under 13 years old (3 counts); Sexual Battery (4 counts)

Indecent Liberties w/Child by Custodian (2 counts)

Cruelty and Injuries to Children (2 counts)

The investigation remains ongoing.

