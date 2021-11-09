Healthcare Pros
Cadets at UVA begin 24-hour vigil for veterans

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cadets at the University of Virginia have started their 24-hour vigil for veterans.

The cadets will be marching across McIntire stage, switching out every 30 minutes, until Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

The march is to honor veterans including those who are missing in action and prisoners of war.

“I think it’s important for the cadets to see it, but I also think it’s important for the public to see it. The sacrifice and they’re putting their lives on the line,” Air Force cadet Ian Courter said.

The event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception after the march is completed.

UVA POW VIGIL