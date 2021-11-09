Brunswick High School students will learn virtually due to water main break
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Brunswick High School will be learning from home due to a water main break. The water main break is only impacting the high school.
Teachers will post all assignments online.
Meals will be available for pick-up from the high school cafeteria, but you must reserve your meal by 8:30 a.m. this morning. To reserve your meal, click here.
