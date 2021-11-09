Healthcare Pros
Anti-vaping, tobacco initiative comes to middle school students

(Source: pexels.com)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 15% of middle school students in Virginia say they use electronic vapor devices. The University of Virginia and others are partnering to stop this.

The UVA Cancer Center is working with Southwest Virginia Community Advisory Board and Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. They’re bringing students from UVA Wise to kids in middle schools to discuss the harms of vaping and smoking.

Parents will have an opportunity to weigh in to the curriculum.

“The program itself is called FamHealth. It starts with a survey that goes out to the parents and the students to really understand really what’s happening with tobacco in that region,” Lindsay Hauser from UVA Cancer Center said.

