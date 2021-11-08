Healthcare Pros
VSP investigates fatal crash in Shenandoah County

WHSV file image of Virginia State Police(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper E. Meyers is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 273 mile-marker.

VSP says a 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Mazda, a 69-year-old female of Edinburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center where VSP says she later succumbed to her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

A dog in the Mazda died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old male of Staunton, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. VSP confirms the male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The female was also wearing a seatbelt.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

