Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminding drivers to slow down for deer this fall

Buck looking into camera
The DWR says deer are more active in the fall due to breeding season.(WBAY)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding drivers to use caution when encountering a deer on the road - especially at night.

The DWR says deer are more active in the fall due to breeding season, and they have some tips to avoid hitting one:

1. Slow down and be attentive, particularly at night (from dusk to dawn).

2. If you see one deer, slow down and watch out for others.  Deer frequently travel in family groups.

3. Deer habitually travel and crossroads in the same areas.  Use caution when you see deer crossing signs installed in these areas by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

4. Apply brakes, even stop if necessary, to avoid hitting a deer, but do not swerve out of the lane to miss a deer. A collision with another vehicle, tree or other object is likely to be more serious than hitting a deer.

5. Always wear a seat belt! Even if a collision is unavoidable, you are more likely to avoid injury or death if you are wearing a seat belt.

6. If you hit or kill a deer or bear while driving, immediately report the accident to a Conservation Police Officer or other law enforcement officer in the county or city where the accident occurred.

7. If you kill a deer or bear while driving, you may keep it for your own use if you report the accident to a local law enforcement officer where the accident occurred and the

For more information about deer/vehicle safety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

