Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Va. police: 2 dead after fatal crash and shooting by trooper

Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate...
Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate 664 in Suffolk.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two people are dead when a fatal crash on an interstate unfolded into a physical altercation between a fleeing driver and a trooper.

Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

The other death occurred earlier when the driver’s car overturned near an exit ramp, killing a passenger identified as Amity Jo Grey of Newport News.

Police named the driver Brian Michael Price of Chesapeake. The situation began in Newport News when city officers were trying to pull over the vehicle.

The trooper is on leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Man dies following shooting in Petersburg
Shots fired hit home in Henrico's east end
Henrico Police: Home struck by gunfire in the east end

Latest News

Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
UVA Charlottesville psychotherapist discusses eating disorder link to COVID-19
Specialists notice a rise in adolescent and childhood eating disorders during the pandemic
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
One of the occupants suffered non-life-threatening burns. All other occupants were safe and...
One person injured in Henrico residential fire