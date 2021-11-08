Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two women and a dog were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Prince George.

At 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 7, state police responded to mile marker 45 for the report of a crash.

According to the investigation, a Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the northbound left lane of I-95 when it struck a Honda CRV headed north.

Kimberly A. Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach Florida was the driver and only person inside the Toyota. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Cecilia M Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge was the passenger inside the Honda and died from her injuries on the scene. Both people inside the Honda were wearing seatbelts.

Two dogs were inside the Honda. They were removed from the scene by Prince George Animal Control. One of the dogs died.

The crash remains under investigation.

