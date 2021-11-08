Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield

Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.(USPIS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police and postal inspectors are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery of a mailman in Chesterfield.

The incident took place near the 4200 block of Lamplighter Court around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The suspects are described as two black men, around 18-21 years old, with slim builds and around 6′0″ tall. According to police, the suspects were wearing black, thin puffy jackets and light-colored blue jeans.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George

Latest News

West Broad Village will be hosting a schedule of events during the holiday season.
Holiday event schedule at West Broad Village released
The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater.
Veteran’s Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.4 million people are fully vaccinated | More than 11.7 million vaccines administered
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%