Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police and postal inspectors are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery of a mailman in Chesterfield.

The incident took place near the 4200 block of Lamplighter Court around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The suspects are described as two black men, around 18-21 years old, with slim builds and around 6′0″ tall. According to police, the suspects were wearing black, thin puffy jackets and light-colored blue jeans.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.

