Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond school leaders to discuss staff shortages, George Wythe construction updates

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.(cleared)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond will be discussing COVID-19 updates as well as giving updates on the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

According to agenda documents, there are now 94 teacher vacancies. That’s 25 more openings than they had at the beginning of October.

Superintendent Jason Kamras did note that RPS has seen a number of resignations due to the progressive punishments from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Kamras also noted the vaccination rate did increase after employees started losing a day of pay.

Other items on tonight’s agenda include an update on the construction of River City Middle School rezoning, school security and developing an extended year calendar.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Man dies following shooting in Petersburg
Shots fired hit home in Henrico's east end
Henrico Police: Home struck by gunfire in the east end

Latest News

Goochland Animal Hospital Forced To Close Doors Due to Staff Shortage
Goochland Animal Hospital Forced To Close Doors Due to Staff Shortage
JLARC to release final review on VEC
First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.
First Lady Jill Biden to visit vaccine clinic for kids in McLean
Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate...
Va. police: 2 dead after fatal crash and shooting by trooper