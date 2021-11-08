Richmond school leaders to discuss staff shortages, George Wythe construction updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond will be discussing COVID-19 updates as well as giving updates on the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

According to agenda documents, there are now 94 teacher vacancies. That’s 25 more openings than they had at the beginning of October.

Superintendent Jason Kamras did note that RPS has seen a number of resignations due to the progressive punishments from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Kamras also noted the vaccination rate did increase after employees started losing a day of pay.

Other items on tonight’s agenda include an update on the construction of River City Middle School rezoning, school security and developing an extended year calendar.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.

