Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Pipeline Trail in Richmond reopens

RVAH2O says a 43.13 diameter pipe in the James River was being repaired.
RVAH2O says a 43.13 diameter pipe in the James River was being repaired.(RVAH2O)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVAH2O announced the Pipeline Trail has reopened!

RVAH2O says a 43.13 diameter pipe in the James River was being repaired. Crews had to cover 677.48 square feet of this pipe that carries both stormwater and wastewater to Richmond’s wastewater treatment plant, with layers of mesh and epoxy.

Crews will not have to limit access to the pipeline.

Residents can access the walkway from:

  • Brown’s Island under the 9th Street Bridge
  • From behind the floodwall east of Casa Del Barco/VentureRVA’s Canal Walk/12th Street
  • West of Vistas on the James/Bateau/Virginia Street

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Shots fired hit home in Henrico's east end
Henrico Police: Home struck by gunfire in the east end

Latest News

Ask For A Raise That Keeps Up With Inflation
Now may be a good time to ask for a raise
I-95 crash
Crash closes all north lanes, one south lane on I-95 in Chesterfield
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person displaced after Chesterfield house fire
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George