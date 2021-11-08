Pipeline Trail in Richmond reopens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RVAH2O announced the Pipeline Trail has reopened!

RVAH2O says a 43.13 diameter pipe in the James River was being repaired. Crews had to cover 677.48 square feet of this pipe that carries both stormwater and wastewater to Richmond’s wastewater treatment plant, with layers of mesh and epoxy.

Crews will not have to limit access to the pipeline.

Residents can access the walkway from:

Brown’s Island under the 9th Street Bridge

From behind the floodwall east of Casa Del Barco/VentureRVA’s Canal Walk/12th Street

West of Vistas on the James/Bateau/Virginia Street

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.