Over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 900 new coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 936,928 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 913 cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,190 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 806 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 5.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,387 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,570 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,090,652 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,171 cases, 1,191 hospitalizations, 557 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,776 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 721 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,274 cases, 948 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,990 cases, 367 hospitalizations, 197 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,138 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,040 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

