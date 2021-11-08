Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5.4 million people are fully vaccinated | More than 11.7 million vaccines administered

More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(wdam)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Nov. 8, at least 6,026,537 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 70.6% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,407,714 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 63.4% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 83.8%. As of Monday, 75.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 742,712 Virginians have received their third dose.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Nov. 8, 11,798,922 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 34,536.

In total, 13,787,275 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%
First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.
First Lady Jill Biden to visit vaccine clinic for kids in McLean
After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years