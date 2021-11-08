Over 5.4 million people are fully vaccinated | More than 11.7 million vaccines administered

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Nov. 8, at least 6,026,537 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 70.6% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,407,714 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 63.4% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 83.8%. As of Monday, 75.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 742,712 Virginians have received their third dose.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Nov. 8, 11,798,922 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 34,536.

In total, 13,787,275 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.