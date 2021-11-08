Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%

Over 1,400 new cases reported as of Tuesday.
Over 1,400 new cases reported as of Tuesday.(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 938,376 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,448 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,225 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 857 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 5.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,406 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,698 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,105,512 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,229 cases, 1,195 hospitalizations, 557 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,823 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 725 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,312 cases, 949 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,013 cases, 368 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,132 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,041 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

The University of Richmond announced the university will be relaxing some of its mask policies...
University of Richmond relaxes some mask policies due to positive trends on campus
(Source: pexels.com)
Anti-vaping, tobacco initiative comes to middle school students
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
Misdemeanor offenders are flooding Virginia’s state mental hospitals for competency restoration
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent