Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 938,376 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
On Tuesday, 1,448 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.
NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.
Since the pandemic began, 14,225 deaths have been reported.
Currently, there are 857 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 5.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate
There are a total of 5,406 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,698 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.
VDH continues to track testing: 10,105,512 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 40,229 cases, 1,195 hospitalizations, 557 deaths
- Henrico: 34,823 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 725 deaths
- Richmond: 24,312 cases, 949 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
- Hanover: 12,013 cases, 368 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
- Petersburg: 5,132 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
- Goochland: 2,041 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
