One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Police say the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road as a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Police say the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road as a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The individual was ejected from the vehicle and he has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that the investigation is still ongoing.

