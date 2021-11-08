One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Police say the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road as a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The individual was ejected from the vehicle and he has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that the investigation is still ongoing.

