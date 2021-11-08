One person injured in Henrico residential fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been injured in a residential fire that occurred in Henrico on Sunday.

According to Henrico Fire, at 6:23 p.m. they responded to calls regarding a structure fire on the 2000 block of Park Lane. Once fire crews arrived, they found light smoke conditions and were quickly able to locate a fire in the kitchen and control it.

The occupants of the house were outside when fire crews arrived, and one of the occupants suffered non-life-threatening burns. All of the other occupants were unharmed.

The fire is now under control and the Henrico Fire Marshal is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

