CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been displaced due to a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews responded to a fire in the 11700 block of Olde Coach Drive to a fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

