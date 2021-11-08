News to Know for Nov. 8: VEC system shut down; Vaccine clinics in central Va.; Sunny, warmer day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories this morning!

Sunny & Warmer

The next few days will be gorgeous across Central Virginia as temperatures warm up to 5-10 degrees above average.

Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Vaccines In Hanover

The Chickahominy Health District along with Hanover County Public Schools will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11.

The following vaccine clinics will be held at the following schools in Hanover:

Nov. 8 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.

Nov. 12 - Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 - South Anna Elementary School from 4-7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, click here.

CVC Moves To Different Location

The Richmond-area CVC will soon move from Richmond Raceway to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

According to the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond-Henrico Health District, the new location will serve the Richmond area well.

The last day at the Richmond Raceway will be on Nov. 6. The CVC will reopen at the athletic center on Nov. 8.

Those who scheduled an appointment on or after Nov. 8 should come to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center located at 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the same date and time as their original appointment.

Fatal Crash & Shooting

Virginia State Police say two people are dead when a fatal crash on an interstate unfolded into a physical altercation between a fleeing driver and a trooper.

Police say the trooper shot the driver Saturday after the driver assaulted him near Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

The other death occurred earlier when the driver’s car overturned near an exit ramp, killing a passenger identified as Amity Jo Grey of Newport News.

Police named the driver Brian Michael Price of Chesapeake. The situation began in Newport News when city officers were trying to pull over the vehicle.

Officer-Involved Shooting In Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating a crash that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting in the county’s east end.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash along I-64 east of I-295 after callers reported a vehicle had rolled over several times.

Once on scene, there was an encounter with an occupant of the vehicle which resulted in the officer firing his weapon striking an occupant.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital where one adult male died of his injuries.

First Lady’s McClean Visit

First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.

The First Lady will help kick off the Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts at Franklin Sherman Elementary School.

This was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

JLARC’s Review On VEC

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will be releasing its final review of the VEC’s issues during the pandemic. The committee previously found a growing backlog of unresolved claims.

Today’s report will include long-term recommendations to improve the agency’s performance. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8. The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.

Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed. The website is set to go down at 5:00 p.m. While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts, or talk to agents for help.

Leaf Collection Begins

Henrico County’s annual leaf collection will begin this week on Nov. 8.

Free and paid options will be available for residents.

Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 12.

For more information, click here.

Final Thought

The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain - Dolly Parton

