Monday Forecast: Sunny and warmer

A pleasant stretch to start the week plus tracking late week rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be gorgeous across Central Virginia as temperatures warm up to 5-10 degrees above average

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible at night. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s

Friday: Cloudy with showers likely. Rain around 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Turning chilly. . Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

