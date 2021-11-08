Monday Forecast: Sunny and warmer
A pleasant stretch to start the week plus tracking late week rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be gorgeous across Central Virginia as temperatures warm up to 5-10 degrees above average
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible at night. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s
Friday: Cloudy with showers likely. Rain around 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Turning chilly. . Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.