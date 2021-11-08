JLARC to release final review on VEC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will be releasing its final review of the VEC’s issues during the pandemic.

The committee previously found a growing backlog of unresolved claims. It also detailed extreme call center problems and estimated the VEC issued nearly a billion dollars in incorrect payments in 2020.

Today’s report will include long-term recommendations to improve the agency’s performance. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.