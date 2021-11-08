Holiday event schedule at West Broad Village released

Nov. 12 - Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Santa will be lighting the tree to kick off the Holiday season!

Nov. 12-Dec. 27 - Tree Decorating Contest - Participating retailers and restaurants will have decorated trees on display near The Pad. The community can vote for their favorite tree via text. The tree with the most votes will receive $1,000 donated on behalf of West Broad Village to the participating nonprofit. The tree that places 2nd to 4th will receive $500 donations each.