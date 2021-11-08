Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Holiday event schedule at West Broad Village released

West Broad Village will be hosting a schedule of events during the holiday season.
West Broad Village will be hosting a schedule of events during the holiday season.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - West Broad Village will be hosting a schedule of events during the holiday season.

The following events will be held:

  • Nov. 12 - Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Santa will be lighting the tree to kick off the Holiday season!
  • Nov. 12-Dec. 27 - Tree Decorating Contest - Participating retailers and restaurants will have decorated trees on display near The Pad. The community can vote for their favorite tree via text. The tree with the most votes will receive $1,000 donated on behalf of West Broad Village to the participating nonprofit. The tree that places 2nd to 4th will receive $500 donations each.
  • Dec. 3-24 - Gingerbread House Kits (while supplies last) - West Broad Village will provide complimentary gingerbread decorating kits to the community. Kits can be picked up at participating retailers while supplies last.

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George

Latest News

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater.
Veteran’s Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial
RVAH2O says a 43.13 diameter pipe in the James River was being repaired.
Pipeline Trail in Richmond reopens
Sip & Shop will open on November 13th and will run every Saturday and Sunday through December...
Stony Point Sip & Shop to return this holiday season
Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds uses thermal imaging camera to demonstrate how hot...
Henrico fire offers tips on how to safely heat your home this winter