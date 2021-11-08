Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warm next few days

Beautiful weather through Thursday, but rain and cooler temps return Friday
By Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be well above average the next few days across Central Virginia.

Monday Evening: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible at night. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Showers likely, especially during the morning. Rain around 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly tp partly cloudy and cooler. Now looking mainly dry, great for the Richmond Marathon! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Forecast: Warm next few days
Forecast: Warming up into the workweek