First Lady Jill Biden to visit vaccine clinic for kids in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.

The First Lady will help kick off the Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts at Franklin Sherman Elementary School.

This was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

