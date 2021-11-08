First Lady Jill Biden to visit vaccine clinic for kids in McLean

Healthcare Pros
First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCLEAN, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a vaccine clinic in McLean, Virginia.

The First Lady will help kick off the Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts at Franklin Sherman Elementary School.

This was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

