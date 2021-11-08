Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Eyewitness recalls weekend crash turned officer involved shooting on I-64

Henrico Police crash that evolved into shooting involving a Henrico Police Officer
Henrico Police crash that evolved into shooting involving a Henrico Police Officer(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a car that rolled over several times on Saturday night was shot and killed by police after the situation escalated into an officer-involved shooting.

An eyewitness tells NBC12 that the drivers tried to leave the scene in the damaged car before Henrico officers arrived.

“I was actually in the middle of everything,” said eyewitness Barbara Rowe.

Rowe says she was driving to work along I-64 westbound Saturday night when another car trailed behind her, picking up speed and prompting her to change lanes:

“I look up in my rearview mirror again, and I see a car airborne, flipping about three times, to the point where it actually landed on the East side of the interstate.”

That roll-over prompted calls to Henrico Police around 6:30 p.m. While waiting for first responders, Rowe and two others sprung into action: blocking highway traffic and assisting the car’s two occupants.

She recalls feeling uneasy upon approaching the driver, fearing he would flee the scene, also claiming that she saw a knife on his waist. She said she tried removing the keys from the damaged car’s ignition, but they were jammed.

Rowe said she tried checking on the passenger before the driver stopped her:

“He was like ‘Hey, hey what are you doing? Get away from him, he’s fine.”

Eventually, the driver took off again in the damaged vehicle before police finally arrived.

“Next thing I know, the car is like over on the side of the road and I hear five shots go off,” Rowe said.

Henrico Police told NBC12 that the driver was shot by police, but did not disclose yet what lead to the gunfire nor did they confirm yet if the driver had a knife.

“We will get to the bottom of why the encounter took place and why the shooting took place as well, but we want to make sure that the information we distribute is accurate information,” said Henrico Police Chief Eric English.

In the meantime, Rowe says she wondered if she could have done more.

“I’ve been kind of emotionally traumatized. If I could have gotten the keys out of the ignition, maybe it would have just stopped there,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting following crash in Henrico’s east end
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a...
Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home

Latest News

Virginia Employment Commissio.
JLARC: Improvements made to VEC backlog | Need plan for $1.2 billion incorrectly paid out
Lawmakers likely to take up issue of state flood protection for private lands
Middle Peninsula property owners say Flood Fund disadvantages rural coastal dwellers
Chesterfield Police is investigating a burglary that happened at Town Police Supply early...
Police search for suspect after burglary at gun shop
Living Free Together
Charlottesville-area nonprofit helping military families connect