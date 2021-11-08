Healthcare Pros
Diversity Thrift employees protest working conditions at store

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, more than a dozen employees from Diversity Thrift in Richmond protested.

Employees at the store say they are pushing for higher base pay, more employees per shift, and mandatory training for managers and workers. They’re also demanding the removal of some organization leaders due to a personnel matter.

The board of Diversity Thrift is saying they are currently working with its staff to address their concerns about working conditions at the store.

On Monday, the board released a statement saying....“they are eager to hear from their staff and work together to address their concerns.”

