Crews respond to heavy house fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Petersburg responded to a heavy house fire.

A call came in around 12:07 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. When Fire-Rescue arrived, they could see heavy flames coming from the back of the two-story home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 12:54 a.m.

No injuries were reported. One resident was not at home when the fire occurred. Red Cross is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

